Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of DLR opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

