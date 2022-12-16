ARS Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $638.16 million, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.73. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AEHR. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $93,832.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,870.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $93,832.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,870.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $378,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,080.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,992. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

