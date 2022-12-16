ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,716 Shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nemaura Medical were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nemaura Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

NMRD opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.02. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.23.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

