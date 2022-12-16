ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,278. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on CMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

NYSE:CMC opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.