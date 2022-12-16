HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys 11,911 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.