ARS Investment Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

