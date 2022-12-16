ARS Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EchoStar by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 395,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 243,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in EchoStar by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 495,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 152,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,554,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,831,000 after acquiring an additional 113,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Performance

EchoStar stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). EchoStar had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $497.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.10 million. On average, analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

EchoStar Profile

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.