Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Sono-Tek worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. Sono-Tek Co. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of -0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sono-Tek news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $82,846.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sono-Tek news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $82,846.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $26,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,740 shares of company stock worth $132,903 in the last ninety days. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.