ARS Investment Partners LLC Invests $277,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $69.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $196.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

