ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:GFF opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $708.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. Analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Griffon Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

