Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,698 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.17% of McDonald’s worth $280,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $271.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.68 and its 200 day moving average is $256.60. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

