Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,203,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Shaw Communications worth $150,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 81.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,197 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,943,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,741,000 after acquiring an additional 207,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Shaw Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,240,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,351,000 after acquiring an additional 48,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.55. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

