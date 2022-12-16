Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Aspen Aerogels worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASPN. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 199.3% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,791 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,788,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.5% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 684,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 669,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,670 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc bought 10,526,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,914,047. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.29.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.