HighTower Trust Company N.A. Takes $662,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $158,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

