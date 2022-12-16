ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $434.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

