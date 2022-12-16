Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 472,762 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $158,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

