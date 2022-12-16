ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,405,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $731.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $740.54 and its 200 day moving average is $665.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

