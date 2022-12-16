ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 30,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 36,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $88,093.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,689,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,108,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 36,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $88,093.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,689,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,108,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $300,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,893,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,058,218.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 126,257 shares of company stock valued at $307,352 and have sold 1,414,192 shares valued at $3,649,630. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTC Solar Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

FTCI stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.40. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

