4,307 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 112.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.16, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.46 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.93.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

