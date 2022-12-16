ARS Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Globalstar by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,695,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globalstar by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Globalstar Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.50. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a negative net margin of 194.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $2,415,535.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,833,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,650,695 shares of company stock worth $6,874,186 in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

See Also

