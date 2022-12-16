ARS Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AerSale by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AerSale by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AerSale by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AerSale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in AerSale by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASLE. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AerSale in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AerSale in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

AerSale Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity at AerSale

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $776.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.42. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $65,893,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

