ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.8 %

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Shares of RY stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

