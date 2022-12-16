ARS Investment Partners LLC Invests $623,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,230 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

Shares of CM opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

