ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,071 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PESI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:PESI opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.90.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
