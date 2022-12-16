Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,917.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,121 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $90.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

