BCS Wealth Management Sells 5,520 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

