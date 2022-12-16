10,170 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 410,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

AUPH stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $643.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

