Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $322,000 in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 45,668 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $788,560. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Palomar in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $95.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Articles

