BCS Wealth Management Makes New $262,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 515,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 126,128 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

