BCS Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DIS opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.