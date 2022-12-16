AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,594 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 11,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 138,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6,141.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 862,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 848,830 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 2.3 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

