Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $63.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.76.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

