Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,685,000.

NYSEARCA LBAY opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

