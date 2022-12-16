Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.38 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.22.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

