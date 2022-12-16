Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 6,720 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $166,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 246.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

