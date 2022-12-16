Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Balchem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Balchem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $122.69 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $173.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.37.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

