Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 324 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $38,136.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET opened at $125.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

