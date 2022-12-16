Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 295 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $133.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average of $128.61.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.