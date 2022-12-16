Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

DGRO opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

