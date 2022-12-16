Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Xcel Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,259,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,311,000 after acquiring an additional 269,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

