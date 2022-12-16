Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 400 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $102.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

