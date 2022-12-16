Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.30 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,358.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,433.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,249.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

