Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in State Street were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 288,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth about $3,056,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,424,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.71. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

