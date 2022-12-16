Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 130 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of APD opened at $316.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.