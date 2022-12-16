Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

