First Hawaiian Bank Sells 290 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

