Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $46,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.89. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

