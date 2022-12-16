First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after acquiring an additional 239,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $478.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.62. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $333.42 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

