Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,485 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

