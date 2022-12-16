Worth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 870 ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 21,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000.

ProShares UltraShort Euro Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EUO opened at $29.78 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36.

